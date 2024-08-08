DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,202 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Core & Main by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Core & Main by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 915.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

