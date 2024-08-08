DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 718 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $146,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,327. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

