DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,093 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Paramount Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paramount Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.