DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 91,511 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,511 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Afya were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $6,467,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Afya by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Stock Up 1.6 %

AFYA stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

