DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 140,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WIT. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.