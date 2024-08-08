DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 748,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 621,409 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 53.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UGI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

