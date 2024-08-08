Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek Logistics Partners

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.