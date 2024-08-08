Desjardins Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion.

Shares of CTC opened at C$202.00 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$202.00 and a 12-month high of C$297.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The stock has a market cap of C$690.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

