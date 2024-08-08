Desjardins Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$52.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFY opened at C$48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.48 and a 1-year high of C$50.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.08.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.