Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of C$184.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.58 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$14.06 and a 1-year high of C$31.46.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

