Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,375.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $122.16 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

