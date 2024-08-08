Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.