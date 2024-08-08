Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,954,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 27,117,498 shares.The stock last traded at $34.99 and had previously closed at $34.79.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

