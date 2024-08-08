Diversified Healthcare Trust to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

DHC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 267,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

