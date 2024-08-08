Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. The business had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.97.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

