Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. The business had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.97.
Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- About the Markup Calculator
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.