DMC Global Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DMC Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 1,695,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

