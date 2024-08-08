DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.11% from the stock’s current price.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get DocGo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCGO

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 693.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.