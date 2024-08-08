Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DOM opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.71, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.18.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,571.88). Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOM shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

