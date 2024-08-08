Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,951 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,123,065 shares in the company, valued at $163,661,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.8 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a P/E ratio of 87.63 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

