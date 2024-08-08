Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,819.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $541,435. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $15,347,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.