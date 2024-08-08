Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $146,972.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

