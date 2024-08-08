Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE PLOW opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

