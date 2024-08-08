Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $25,820.94 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Doximity Price Performance
Doximity stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
