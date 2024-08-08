Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $25,820.94 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doximity stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $91,673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $35,995,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

