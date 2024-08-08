DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DURECT Trading Down 4.4 %
DRRX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.38.
About DURECT
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
