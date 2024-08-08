Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $238.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

