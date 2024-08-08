Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,635 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $46,797.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $54,767.40.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $175,195.05.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $160,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

