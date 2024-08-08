Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,516,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 71,939 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 204,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.