EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

