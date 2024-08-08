Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

