Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
