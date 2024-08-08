Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

EPC opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

