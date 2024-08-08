Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

