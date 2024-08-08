Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

