Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $186.39 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $225.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
