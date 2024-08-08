Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $186.39 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $225.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 238,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

