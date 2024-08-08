Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 46.22 and a quick ratio of 46.22. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

