Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

