Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$49.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.56.

Emera Stock Down 0.9 %

Emera stock opened at C$49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.50. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$52.39.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

