Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 in the last ninety days. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.