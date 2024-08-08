Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.69.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.65.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

