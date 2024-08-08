Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.970-4.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

