EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.32. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,004,980 shares changing hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

