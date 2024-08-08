Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $318.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,397,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,737,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enstar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,698,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 272.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

