Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENV opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

