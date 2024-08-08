Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of ENV opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.