Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Envestnet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
