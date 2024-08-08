Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Envestnet Stock Performance
NYSE ENV opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on ENV
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.