Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENV opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

