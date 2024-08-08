Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $61.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:ENV opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

