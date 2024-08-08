EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.44.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
