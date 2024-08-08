EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.44.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.