Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

