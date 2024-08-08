Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CDW Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDW. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $65,240,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.