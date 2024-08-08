Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

