Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

EHC stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

